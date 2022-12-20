Giants waive LB Tae Crowder, potentially opening spot for Landon Collins

New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field / Nathan Ray Seebeck - USA TODAY Sports

The Giants announced on Tuesday night that they have waived linebacker Tae Crowder.

Crowder started all 17 games last season for the Giants. He was used as an every-down linebacker for Wink Martindale’s defense for the first eight games of the season. However, over the past few games, the linebacker’s snaps have gone down significantly.

After not playing a single defensive snap in the Giants’ Week 13 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders, the linebacker tweeted ‘Free Me.’ He was a healthy scratch this week on Sunday Night Football.

Crowder was taken with the final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, making him ‘Mr. Irrelevant.’ In his three years with the Giants, he appeared in 41 games and made 232 tackles, had two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

This move frees up a roster spot for the Giants to potentially add Landon Collins to the active roster. Head coach Brian Daboll said that would be something the team will explore following Collins’ strong play Sunday night.

In just his third game of the season, Collins played 43 percent of the defensive snaps and made three tackles in the crucial win over the Commanders.