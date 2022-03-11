Giants waive Kaden Smith, sign David Sills

The Giants are going to look very different at tight end in 2022.

Kaden Smith was waived on Friday and he joins Kyle Rudolph as tight ends the team has cut loose this month. Evan Engram is set for unrestricted free agency next week and there have been no indications that a return to the Giants is a likely outcome on that front.

Smith was a 2019 49ers sixth-round pick and he landed with the Giants on waivers during his rookie season. He had 52 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns in 33 games with the team.

The Giants also announced that they signed wide receiver David Sills to a one-year deal. He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent.

Sills caught two passes for 17 yards in four games with the team last season.

