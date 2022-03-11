Giants waive Kaden Smith, re-sign David Sills

The New York Giants have waived tight end Kaden Smith, creating an additional gap at the position.

Smith, 24, played in nine games in 2021 before being placed on inured reserve with a knee injury. He was claimed by the Giants off waivers in September of 2019 after being cut by the San Francisco 49ers, who selected him in the 6th round out of Stanford in that spring’s NFL draft.

As a rookie with the Giants, Smith caught 31 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns and appeared to develop a rapport with fellow rookie, quarterback Daniel Jones.

But Smith couldn’t build on that relationship. He only caught 21 passes for 145 yards in his next 24 games and, now, becomes expendable.

Smith was scheduled to earn $2.54 million this year, all in salary, so his release will increase the Giants’ salary cap space by that amount.

The Giants now have just three tight ends under contract for 2022 — Jake Hausmann, Rysen John and Chris Myarick.

Meanwhile, the team also announced that wide receiver David Sills, who was an impending exclusive rights free agent, has been re-signed.

Finally, the Giants made the signing of offensive lineman Matt Gono official.

