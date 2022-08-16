The Giants have reduced their roster by three to get down to 85 players.

New York announced on Tuesday that the club has waived tight end Jeremiah Hall, defensive back Gavin Heslop, and receiver Austin Proehl. Proehl was waived with an injury designation.

Hall joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in May. He played six offensive snaps and received one target in the Giants’ preseason opener against the Patriots last week.

Heslop signed with New York in July after beginning his career with Seattle. He appeared in three games for the Seahawks in 2021, mainly playing on special teams.

Proehl has bounced around since entering the league as a Bills’ seventh-round pick in 2018. But he’s yet to appear in a regular-season game. He joined the Giants on a futures deal in February.

All teams must be down to 85 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Giants waive Jeremiah Hall, Gavin Heslop, Austin Proehl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk