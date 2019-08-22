Giants waive Da’Mari Scott after requesting release

The New York Giants waived wide receiver Da'Mari Scott on Wednesday. As it turns out, Scott was perfectly happy by the development.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Scott requested his release from the Giants so he could seek out other opportunities.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Scott caught two passes for 47 yards in his two preseason appearances for the Giants. He had appeared on 40 out of 136 offensive snaps in the team’s games against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

Even with Golden Tate set to serve a suspension to start the year and Sterling Shepard recovering from a broken thumb, Scott may not have seen a favorable place for him developing in the team’s receiving corps.

The Giants claimed Scott off waivers from the Buffalo Bills in July. Scott appeared in three games for Buffalo last season after initially signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State.