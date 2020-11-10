Giants waive Corey Ballentine, activate Will Hernandez, Dante Pettis

The Giants made some roster moves on Tuesday, waiving cornerback Corey Ballentine and activating guard Will Hernandez from the COVID-19 list. They also activated newly-signed receiver Dante Pettis.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano says that if Ballentine goes unclaimed on waivers, he will likely sign with the Giants' practice squad.





The 2019 sixth-round pick struggled both defensively and on special teams. As a corner this season, his opponents' passer rating when targeting him is an astounding 145.3, allowing six completions on eight balls thrown his way. Both of his career pass breakups came last year.

Against the Philadelphia Eagles, he was left uncovered as a gunner, but paid no mind for a potential fake punt. It proved costly in the Giants' 22-21 loss that Thursday night. He also averaged 21.2 yards per kick return this year, more than four yards shorter than his average last year.

Hernandez was placed on the COVID-19 list on Oct. 29 and has not played since the 22nd. The Giants signed Pettis on Wednesday and will look for him to make his Giant debut on Sunday against the Eagles.