Giants waive Breeland Speaks

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Giants have waived defensive end Breeland Speaks.

New York signed Speaks to a futures deal in January. He spent time on both Las Vegas as Dallas’ practice squads in 2020.

Originally a Chiefs second-round pick in 2018, Speaks hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since playing in all 16 as a rookie. He appeared in all 16 games that season with four starts, recording 1.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

But Speaks tore his meniscus and sprained his MCL during a 2019 preseason game, spending the entire season on injured reserve. He was also suspended late in that season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Giants waive Breeland Speaks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

