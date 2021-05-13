Giants waive DE Breeland Speaks

The New York Giants have waived defensive end Breeland Speaks, who had signed a reserve/futures contract with the team in late January.

Speaks was a second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 NFL draft and spent his first two seasons in K.C. before spitting time between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

In 16 career games, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Speaks has recorded 24 tackles (three for a loss), one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, eight QB hits and 1.5 sacks.

In addition to waiving Speaks, the Giants also announced the signings of three 2021 NFL draft picks, including Azeez Ojulari, as well as three undrafted rookie free agents.

