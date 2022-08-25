Giants waive Bailey Gaither with failed physical after claiming him off waivers

The Giants claimed three players off waivers Wednesday. They cut one of them Thursday.

Receiver Bailey Gaither, whom the Giants claimed off waivers from the Ravens, did not pass his physical, the Giants announced. The team waived him with a failed physical designation.

Gaither spent time with the Packers last offseason and played in the USFL before signing with the Ravens in July. He did not play in their first preseason game but had two catches for 18 yards last Thursday for the Ravens.

The Giants also claimed receiver Jaylon Moore off waivers from the Ravens on Wednesday after losing Collin Johnson to a torn Achilles in Wednesday’s practice. Marcus Kemp also joined Johnson on injured reserve.

Defensive back Harrison Hand was the third player the Giants claimed Wednesday, a day after he was cut by the Vikings.

Hand and Moore practiced with the Giants on Thursday.

