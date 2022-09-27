Giants waive Antonio Williams

The Giants opened up a roster spot on Tuesday.

The team announced that they waived running back Antonio Williams a day after losing 23-13 to the Cowboys at home. They’ll likely open another spot later this week by placing wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Shepard tore his ACL on Monday night.

Williams appeared in the last two games for the Giants. He played two snaps on offense without touching the ball and 33 snaps on special teams in those appearances.

Williams’ only other regular season action came for the Bills in the final game of the 2020 season. He ran 12 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

