Giants vs. Washington preview: Can Big Blue grab a victory on Sunday?

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano looks at the game between the Giants and the Washington Football Team, and the chances that Big Blue can get their second victory of the season on Sunday.
DATE/TIME: Sunday, Nov. 8, 1:00p.m.
NETWORK: FOX
WEATHER: 73 degrees and mostly sunny (Accuweather)
THE LATEST: Running back Devonta Freeman (ankle) is the only Giant ruled out for Sunday's game. Blake Martinez (hamstring), Logan Ryan (hip), Sterling Shepard (shoulder/toe), and Devante Downs (shoulder) were all limited at practice Friday, but are still expected to suit up on Sunday.