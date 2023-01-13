Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Wild Card picks

The New York Giants (9-7-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Wild Card Playoff matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Dan Graziano (ESPN) Giants N/A Mike Clay (ESPN) Vikings N/A Matt Bowen (ESPN) Giants N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Giants 30-28 John Breech (CBS) Giants 27-24 Jared Dubin (CBS) Vikings N/A Richard Morin (USA TODAY) Giants 20-17 Tyler Dragon (USA TODAY) Vikings 26-24 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Vikings 28-22 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Vikings 31-24

There’s a fairly even split this week and that speaks volumes about how far the Giants have come. But the panel above does not speak for all league experts as a whole. On a larger scale, insiders and analysts are picking the Vikings to win at a 68% clip, according to NFL Pickwatch.

Fans are even more certain the Vikings are going to upend the Giants, picking the home team with 75% confidence.

How do you see this one playing out, Giants fans? Sound off in the comments below.

List

Giants vs. Vikings: 5 things to know about Wild Card Weekend

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire