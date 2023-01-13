Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Wild Card picks

The New York Giants (9-7-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Wild Card Playoff matchup:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Dan Graziano (ESPN)

Giants

N/A

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Vikings

N/A

Matt Bowen (ESPN)

Giants

N/A

Pete Prisco (CBS)

Giants

30-28

John Breech (CBS)

Giants

27-24

Jared Dubin (CBS)

Vikings

N/A

Richard Morin (USA TODAY)

Giants

20-17

Tyler Dragon (USA TODAY)

Vikings

26-24

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Vikings

28-22

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)

Vikings

31-24

There’s a fairly even split this week and that speaks volumes about how far the Giants have come. But the panel above does not speak for all league experts as a whole. On a larger scale, insiders and analysts are picking the Vikings to win at a 68% clip, according to NFL Pickwatch.

Fans are even more certain the Vikings are going to upend the Giants, picking the home team with 75% confidence.

How do you see this one playing out, Giants fans? Sound off in the comments below.

