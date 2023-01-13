Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Wild Card picks
The New York Giants (9-7-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Wild Card Playoff matchup:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Dan Graziano (ESPN)
Giants
N/A
Mike Clay (ESPN)
Vikings
N/A
Matt Bowen (ESPN)
Giants
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS)
Giants
30-28
John Breech (CBS)
Giants
27-24
Jared Dubin (CBS)
Vikings
N/A
Richard Morin (USA TODAY)
Giants
20-17
Tyler Dragon (USA TODAY)
Vikings
26-24
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Vikings
28-22
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
Vikings
31-24
There’s a fairly even split this week and that speaks volumes about how far the Giants have come. But the panel above does not speak for all league experts as a whole. On a larger scale, insiders and analysts are picking the Vikings to win at a 68% clip, according to NFL Pickwatch.
Fans are even more certain the Vikings are going to upend the Giants, picking the home team with 75% confidence.
How do you see this one playing out, Giants fans? Sound off in the comments below.
List
Giants vs. Vikings: 5 things to know about Wild Card Weekend
Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts