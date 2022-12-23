Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Week 16 picks

The New York Giants (8-5-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that’s where the line remains as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 16 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Dan Graziano (ESPN) Vikings N/A Mike Clay (ESPN) Vikings N/A Laura Rutledge (ESPN) Vikings N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Giants 27-26 John Breech (CBS) Giants 23-20 Jared Dubin (CBS) Vikings N/A Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Vikings 27-23 Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Vikings 21-14 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Vikings 28-24 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Giants 20-17

Although many anticipate a one-score game on Saturday, most of the above panel seems to believe the Vikings will edge the Giants. But this group is actually giving them a better shot than other league experts, who are picking Minnesota at an 86% clip, according to NFL Pickswatch.

Fans have things even more lopsided than the experts. They are picking the Vikings at 89% and believe the Giants’ playoff berth is still at least a week away.

