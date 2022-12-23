Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Week 16 picks

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants (8-5-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that’s where the line remains as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 16 matchup:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Dan Graziano (ESPN)

Vikings

N/A

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Vikings

N/A

Laura Rutledge (ESPN)

Vikings

N/A

Pete Prisco (CBS)

Giants

27-26

John Breech (CBS)

Giants

23-20

Jared Dubin (CBS)

Vikings

N/A

Nate Davis (USA TODAY)

Vikings

27-23

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)

Vikings

21-14

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Vikings

28-24

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)

Giants

20-17

Although many anticipate a one-score game on Saturday, most of the above panel seems to believe the Vikings will edge the Giants. But this group is actually giving them a better shot than other league experts, who are picking Minnesota at an 86% clip, according to NFL Pickswatch.

Fans have things even more lopsided than the experts. They are picking the Vikings at 89% and believe the Giants’ playoff berth is still at least a week away.

