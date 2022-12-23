Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Week 16 picks
The New York Giants (8-5-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday afternoon.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that’s where the line remains as of this writing.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 16 matchup:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Dan Graziano (ESPN)
Vikings
N/A
Mike Clay (ESPN)
Vikings
N/A
Laura Rutledge (ESPN)
Vikings
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS)
Giants
27-26
John Breech (CBS)
Giants
23-20
Jared Dubin (CBS)
Vikings
N/A
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Vikings
27-23
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
Vikings
21-14
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Vikings
28-24
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
Giants
20-17
Although many anticipate a one-score game on Saturday, most of the above panel seems to believe the Vikings will edge the Giants. But this group is actually giving them a better shot than other league experts, who are picking Minnesota at an 86% clip, according to NFL Pickswatch.
Fans have things even more lopsided than the experts. They are picking the Vikings at 89% and believe the Giants’ playoff berth is still at least a week away.
