Giants vs. Vikings: 6 keys to victory in Week 16

The New York Giants have the opportunity to cement their playoff hopes on Saturday when they face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Just their sixth road game of the season, the Giants can clinch a playoff berth with a win and some help from around the league. The Vikings have already clinched the NFC North, and after last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, it’s clear the Giants have their work cut out for them.

There are six keys to ensuring the Giants come away with a win over the Vikings on Saturday.

Create pressure with 4-man rush

Anything the Giants’ defense can do to disrupt the timing of Kirk Cousins will be helpful. They will blitz, for sure, but the four healthy players up front need to move Cousins around. Throwing off his timing will limit his ability to connect with Justin Jefferson, who leads the league in receptions and receiving yards

Keep Jefferson in front

As the league-leading receiver, stopping Jefferson is unlikely. So, the Giants need to do what they can to limit his yards. Keeping him in front of the DBs, solid tackling, and limiting his yards after the catch will go a long way toward derailing Minnesota’s offensive strategy.

Win the turnover battle

The Giants rank in the bottom half of the NFL with 17 turnovers by the defense this season. In hostile territory, it is imperative that not only the Giants’ offense keeps ahold of the ball, but the defense causes turnovers to give the offense better field position. Keeping the defense off the field means the offense has more chances to put points on the board.

Keep Saquon hot

After a lackluster performance against the Eagles, Saquon Barkley returned to form against the Commanders last Sunday. The Giants need to keep him hot and utilize his talents to win time of possession. The more the offense has the ball, the more likely they are to score and the less likely the Vikings are to score.

Win that time of possession.

Produce on first down

Whether Daniel Jones is throwing the ball or handing it off, the Giants have to gain yards on first down. Producing on first down early will set the tone for the rest of the game and producing on first down avoids tough 2nd- and 3rd-and-long situations. This will make the game flow easier for the Giants and see them make fewer mistakes.

Touchdowns not FGs

The Vikings are coming off of a historical comeback last week and they know how to put up points. The Giants aren’t going to win this one by settling for field goals, so it’s crucial for them to score touchdowns. Creating turnovers and getting Saquon going are a big part of their ability to score, so doing those things early will pave the way for a victory and a possible playoff berth.

