Giants vs. Vikings: 5 biggest storylines for Week 16

The New York Giants (8-5-1) head out to Minneapolis to face the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings (11-3) this Saturday in their most meaningful December game in years.

Here are five storylines we’re following headed into the Week 16 battle.

Giants can clinch a playoff spot

The Vikings are already in the playoffs, having clinched the NFC North last week. They are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC and need to keep winning to stave off San Francisco and have a chance at catching Philadelphia (13-1) for the top seed.

The Giants are currently the 6th seed and with a win and some help can secure a spot in the postseason tournament as a wild card.

The scenarios are as follows:

Giants win and Washington and Detroit both lose

Giants win and Washington and Seattle both lose

Giants win and Detroit and Seattle both lose

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked what he thought about the idea of coming home from Minnesota a playoff team.

“I think we’re getting ready to try to win this game. That’s about it,” he said.

Kings of the close games

The Vikings are favored by four points in this game but many are expecting a close game. Why?

The NFL had had 133 games decided by eight points or less, the most one-possession games through 15 weeks in league history. The Vikings and Giants are two of this season’s best teams in that category.

Minnesota is a league-best 10-0 in one-possession contests, including last week’s historic comeback against Indianapolis in which they overcame a 33-0 deficit to win, 39-36, in overtime. The Vikings are just the third team ever to win 10 games in a single season by eight points or fewer (the 2019 Seattle Seahawks and 1978 Houston Oilers are the others).

The Giants are 8-2-1 in games decided by eight points or less, which is the second-most wins in one-possession games this season.

Pro Bowler and snubs

The Vikings had five players named to this year’s Pro Bowl games — quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end T.J. Hockenson, linebacker Za’Darius Smith, and long snapper Andrew DePaola.

The Giants had two players named to the NFC squad — running back Saquon Barkley and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

Placekicker Graham Gano was named as a second alternate, tackle Andrew Thomas and center Jon Feliciano were both named third alternates and linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is a fourth alternate.

Many believed Thomas should have been named to the Pro Bowl roster and even an All-Pro. Daboll was asked about the snub on Thursday.

“Again, the Pro Bowl, I think for any of the guys that get selected — whether you’re a starter, you made it (but) you’re not a starter, an alternate — I think that those guys appreciate that. Unfortunately, everybody can’t make it. But Andrew’s a good player for us. I’m glad he’s on our team, and I look forward to seeing him play here the rest of the way,” Daboll said.

Thomas handled the snub with class and professionalism.

“I think anyone that plays this game — they’re competitive and you want to receive accolades for it for what you do on the field,” he told reporters. “Just continue to get better. Got a lot of football left so, I look forward to that”

Players of the Week clash

Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his masterful performance on Sunday night against the Washington Commanders.

The fifth overall selection in this year’s NFL draft out of Oregon led the team with a career-high 12 tackles and had a career-best three tackles for a loss, his third career sack, his second-career forced fumble, and his first -career fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for leading that record-setting comeback last week against the Indianapolis Colts. Cousins passed for a career-high 460 yards and four touchdowns in the 39-36 overtime win.

Thibodeaux said last week that ‘prime time liked‘ him but this game won’t be seen coast to coast. Still, he appreciates the honor.

“You love recognition. When you’re doing the dirty work and you’re working hard, you sacrifice your body to glorify your soul. It definitely does feel good,” he said.

First-year coaches facing off

Both head coaches in this game — the Giants’ Brian Daboll and Kevin O’Connell of the Vikings — are experiencing success in their first year on the job.

Daboll and O’Connell, who know each other for years, have a mutual respect for one another. When O’Connell was a quarterback coming out of San Diego State in 2008, Daboll, then the Jets’ quarterback coach, worked him out.

“Showing my age but he’s done a really nice job with that team, they’ve won a lot of one-score games,” said Daboll. “Give credit to the players, but give credit to him and his staff too. They’ve got a lot of good coaches on that staff and to be where they’re at right now is a testament to him and his team. Smart player, really good guy, good family, he’s done a nice job for that organization.”

