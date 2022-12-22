Giants vs. Vikings: 3 reasons for concern in Week 16

The New York Giants will go on the road in Week 16 to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve.

Big Blue is coming off the dramatic win against their division rival Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. The win on Sunday night significantly improved the Giants’ chances of advancing to the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Vikings will be playing on Saturday for the second consecutive week, giving them one more day of rest than the Giants will have had. The Vikings are also coming off the biggest comeback in NFL history this past Saturday after falling behind 33-0 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Coincidentally, the Giants will play the Colts in Week 17 on New Year’s Day.

The Vikings have already clinched their division but are playing for playoff seeding at this point.

Although a lot has to happen, there is a way the Giants could clinch a postseason berth in Week 16.

The Vikings will be no easy task for the Big Blue. Here are some causes for concern heading into the game.

Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the game and he is playing as well now as he has all season. He has had a touchdown in five of his last seven games and is coming off his second consecutive game with double-digit receptions.

Jefferson leads the league in catches (111), yards (1,623), targets (158), and catches of 20-plus yards (26).

With the Giants likely without Adoree’ Jackson again this week, this will certainly be a tough matchup for Big Blue. Wink Martindale will have his hands full having his defense prepared for Jefferson in the passing game.

Vikings rushing attack

The Giants have struggled against the run all season long. They have a strong defensive line and have only gotten stronger since Azeez Ojulari came back, racking up plenty of sacks. Big Blue is still really struggling against the run. The Giants have given up the third-most rushing yards in the league heading into Week 16.

Dalvin Cook has the sixth-most rushing yards in the league while trailing two running backs that the Giants have already played. The Giants allowed 82 yards to Derrick Henry in Week 1 and 144 yards to Miles Sanders in Week 14.

Cook’s running ability alone could pose a massive problem for the Giants’ defense.

Vikings' momentum

The Vikings have been one of the best teams in the NFL and are currently the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They are coming off the biggest comeback in NFL history and that second-half performance may carry over to Week 16.

This could pose a threat to Big Blue, especially when you considered the Vikings scored 39 points after halftime. The Giants have not surpassed 30 points scored all season long.

