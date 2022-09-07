Giants vs Titans preview: How can Big Blue win the game?
The New York Giants take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday for Week 1. Brandon London hosts NFL Titans reporter Turron Davenport to get some intel on the enemy team.
The New York Giants take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday for Week 1. Brandon London hosts NFL Titans reporter Turron Davenport to get some intel on the enemy team.
The Arizona Cardinals worked out a former Nebraska Cornhuskers DB.
Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, and Dez Bryant join CeeDee Lamb in their first-ever group meeting in a new Chipotle ad, set to debut Sunday. | From @ToddBrock24f7
NFL Week 1 television maps are out and if you're in blue, you'll get the New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans on your local FOX channel.
Leonard Francis is at the heart of the worst corruption scandal to hit the US Navy in modern times.
LSU defensive end Ali Gaye connected Flordia State quarterback Jordan Travis on social media following a targeting call against Gaye on Sunday night.
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
Five things to know about Soldier Field and why the Bears want to move out to Arlington Heights.
Tom Brady discussed balancing family and football as well as why he decided to return for a 23rd NFL season on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.
49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese reveals what fans can expect from Trey Lance in his first full season as the starter.
The Steelers’ first depth chart of the week listed Mason Rudolph as the backup to Mitch Trubisky. He’s not. Coach Mike Tomlin explained it as a “clerical error,” but whatever the reason, Kenny Pickett now is No. 2 on the corrected depth chart. Rudolph remains in Pittsburgh as the No. 3 quarterback and, on Sunday, [more]
Here are picks and analysis for every Week 1 NFL game as the regular season kicks off.
Former Tigers coach addresses exit with his typical humor, especially after learning he would receive the $17 million remaining on his contract.
Trey Lance remains one of the biggest mysteries heading into the 2022 NFL season.
The Alabama football Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Austin for the game vs. Texas. Here's why.
Lauren Carpenter looks at five players facing touch matchups on crowded offenses who you should avoid plugging into your starting lineups for Week 1. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
Albert Breer made headlines over the weekend when he wrote that quarterback Trey Lance was initially "annoyed" with the 49ers' decision to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo.
Week 2 college football expert picks and predictions including Alabama at Texas, Iowa State at Iowa, and Kentucky at Florida
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot explains how Ted Phillips retirement announcement affects the city's plans for Soldier Field.
Ninety-eight years after Soldier Field opened, it's time for the Bears to get with the times. The Arlington Park letter signals they plan to do just that.
Here are three bets for Week 1.