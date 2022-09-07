Giants vs. Titans: 5 things to know about Week 1

The New York Giants (0-0) open the 2022 NFL regular season with a trip to Nissan Stadium in Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans (0-0).

Here are five things to know about the Week 1 matchup.

The series

The all-time series is tied at 6-6 between the two clubs going back to 1973 when the Titans were the Houston Oilers. Tennessee has won six of the last seven matchups with the Giants’ lone win over that period coming in 2014 by a score of 36-7 at Tennessee.

The Titans won the last meeting, 17-0, in 2018 at MetLife Stadium.

The head coaches know each other well

New York Giants first-year head coach Brian Daboll and Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel are very familiar with one another.

Daboll and Vrabel both coached on the same staff in New England under head coach Bill Belichick from 2001-2006 and won three Super Bowls together.

Vrabel was the Pats’ linebacker coach, while Daboll began as a defensive assistant and then switched over to the wide receivers.

Lots of new Giants

Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are entering the final year of their respective rookie contracts.

The Giants’ active roster has 25 new faces — 16 free agents and nine draftees.

Among the names to watch: draft picks tight end Daniel Bellinger, safety Dane Belton, defensive lineman D.J. Davidson, offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, inside linebacker Micah McFadden, offensive tackle Evan Neal, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (if he plays).

Key free agents include center Jon Feliciano, guard Mark Glowinski, punter Jamie Gillan, running back Antonio Williams, outside linebacker Jihad Ward and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Titans of note

On offense, Tennessee is led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the last meeting.

Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods and free agent tight end Austin Hooper will make their Titans debut in this game, as will their top draft pick, wide receiver Trayvon Burks.

Names to know on defense include safety Kevin Board, defensive end Denico Autry, lineman Jeffrey Simmons and cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Predictions/Odds

The Titans finished 12-5 last year and earned the top seed in the AFC playoffs. The Giants were one of the worst performing teams in the league last season at 4-13.

Tennessee is favored by 5.5 points over the Giants in this game, per the Tipico Sportsbook app. The over/under is 43.5 points.

The action thus far has come in in favor of Tennessee, 69-31 percent.

