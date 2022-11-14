Giants vs. Texans: Statistics, numbers and broken records

The New York Giants took down the Houston Texans, 24-16, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.

The win gives the Giants a record of 7-2 on the season, which is their best start since 2008 and eclipses their win total in each of the previous five seasons.

Here’s a glance at what interesting stats, numbers and broken records were birthed from the Week 10 win over the Texans.

The Giants improved to 7-2 on the season, which is their best start (through nine games) since 2008.

New York’s seven wins are more than they’ve had in any full season since 2016 and the second-most they’ve had in any full season since 2012.

The Giants are 4-1 at home this season. They haven’t won more than three games at MetLife Stadium since 2016.

The Giants have won four straight games against the AFC this season, their longest interconference winning streak since 2010-2012.

The Giants ran the ball 47 times, their most in a game since November 7, 2010.

Daniel Jones recorded a career-high passer rating of 153.3. It’s also the highest passer rating of any quarterback in the NFL this season.

Jones’ 153.3 passer rating is the sixth-best in Giants history.

Saquon Barkley carried the ball a career-high 35 times, which is also the most for a Giants running back since December 5, 1999 (Joe Montgomery, 38 carries).

Barkley’s 100-yard game is the 16th of his career.

Dexter Lawrence recorded nine pressures in Week 10, the most by someone over 320 pounds since 2006.

Lawrence recorded two half-sacks, giving him 5.0 on the season. That’s a new career high.

Isaiah Hodgins made his Giants debut, hauling in two passes for 41 yards.

Wan’Dale Robinson lost five yards on his first career rushing attempt.

Lawrence Cager scored his first career touchdown.

Dane Belton recorded his first career interception.

Davis Mills threw for 319 yards, which was the highest total against the Giants this season.

Jason Pinnock recorded the first 1.5 sacks of his career.

Henry Mondeaux made his first start for the Giants.

Adoree’ Jackson returned punts for the first time since September 19, 2019 (with the Tennessee Titans).

