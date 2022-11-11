Giants vs. Texans: NFL experts make Week 10 picks

The New York Giants (6-2) will host the Houston Texans (1-6-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 6.5-point home favorites but that has dipped to -5 as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 10 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Dan Graziano (ESPN) Giants N/A Matt Bowen (ESPN) Giants N/A Laura Rutledge (ESPN) Giants N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Giants 23-20 John Breech (CBS) Giants 23-17 Jared Dubin (CBS) Giants N/A Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Giants 23-16 Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Giants 20-9 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Giants 28-24 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Giants 23-13

A straight sweep for the Giants from the above panel, which is a first on the season. And it falls in line with other experts from around the league, who are predicting a Big Blue win at 99%, according to NFL Pickswatch.

Fans picks differ by only a fraction. They predict a Giants win at 98%, which is the highest level of confidence we’ve seen in any game this year.

Do you agree with the picks, Giants fans? Or does all of this certainty make you nervous? Sound off in the comments below.

List

Giants vs. Texans: 5 things to know about Week 10

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire