Giants vs. Texans: 3 reasons for optimism in Week 10

The New York Giants (6-2) will host the Houston Texans (1-6-1) for a Week 10 matchup this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here are three reasons for optimism entering the game.

Texans' run defense

The Texans currently have the league’s worst rushing defense.

Houston currently allows a league-high 180.6 rushing yards per game. They have even allowed a 200-yard rusher in Derrick Henry as he rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns against them.

This is an ideal situation for the Giants who have the fourth-best rushing attack in the NFL. Big Blue averages 161.5 rushing yards per game and currently has the third-leading rusher in the NFL (Saquon Barkley).

The combination of Barkley and Daniel Jones (fourth-leading rusher among quarterbacks) should cause fits for this Texans defense.

Houston on a skid

Houston has lost six of its past seven games with its only win coming against the 3-6 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Everything has been going wrong for the Texans as they have thrown the second-most interceptions in the NFL. They have also had one of the league’s worst offenses, averaging 16.6 points per game (fifth-worst in the NFL) and 290.5 yards per game (third-worst in the NFL).

Houston also does not get the job done on the defensive end as they allow 398.1 yards per game (third-worst in the NFL) and have the worst run defense in the NFL.

Coming off the bye

The New York Giants are coming off a bye week giving them ample time to get healthy and ready for this contest.

Big Blue will have the benefit of Kenny Golladay coming back from injury and the team having a week’s rest. This should add a spark to the offense and allow Wink Martindale’s defense to scheme ways to cause problems for a young quarterback in Davis Mills.

