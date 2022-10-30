Giants vs. Seahawks Week 8 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (6-1) and Seattle Seahawks (4-3) square off on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington in Week 8.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
WR Kenny Golladay (knee)
OLB Oshane Ximines (quad)
CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)
TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)
OL Evan Neal (knee)
LB Austin Calitro
Seattle Seahawks
LB Nick Bellore (concussion)
CB Sidney Jones
S Teez Tabor
OL Jake Curhan
DT Myles Adams
RB Tony Jones Jr.