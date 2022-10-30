Giants vs. Seahawks Week 8 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (6-1) and Seattle Seahawks (4-3) square off on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington in Week 8.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

OLB Oshane Ximines (quad)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

OL Evan Neal (knee)

LB Austin Calitro

Seattle Seahawks

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LB Nick Bellore (concussion)

CB Sidney Jones

S Teez Tabor

OL Jake Curhan

DT Myles Adams

RB Tony Jones Jr.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire