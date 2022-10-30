Giants vs. Seahawks Week 8 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants (6-1) and Seattle Seahawks (4-3) square off on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington in Week 8.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

  • WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

  • OLB Oshane Ximines (quad)

  • CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

  • TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

  • OL Evan Neal (knee)

  • LB Austin Calitro

Seattle Seahawks

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

  • LB Nick Bellore (concussion)

  • CB Sidney Jones

  • S Teez Tabor

  • OL Jake Curhan

  • DT Myles Adams

  • RB Tony Jones Jr.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

