Giants vs. Seahawks: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule

The New York Giants (6-1) will square off against the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Game Information

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 30

Lumen Field — Seattle, Washington

Television

Channel: FOX (regional)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline)

Referee: Jerome Boger

Radio

  • Sirius Radio (Channel 228 – Seahawks)

  • Sirius Radio (Channel 386 – Giants)

  • SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants)

  • SiriusXM Internet (Channel 828 – Seahawks)

  • New York (WFAN 660 AM)

  • New York (WFAN 101.9 FM)

  • Albany, NY (WPYX 106.5 FM)

  • Hartford, CT (WPOP 1410 AM)

  • Hartford, CT (WPOP 100.9 FM)

  • Hartford, CT (WCUS 97.9 FM)

  • Danbury, CT (WLAD 880 AM)

  • Syracuse, NY (WTLA 1200 AM)

  • Syracuse, NY (WTLA 97.7 FM)

  • Corning, NY (WENI 1450 AM)

  • Elmira, NY (WENY1230 AM)

  • Corning, NY (WGMM 98.7 FM)

  • Plattsburgh, NY (WIRY 1340 AM)

  • Rome, NY (WRNY 1350 AM)

  • Utica, NY (WTLB 1310 AM)

  • Utica, NY (WTLB 96.5 FM)

  • Oswego, NY (WSGO 1440 AM)

  • Oswego, NY (WSGO 100.1 FM)

  • Binghamton, NY (WENE 1430 AM)

  • Cortland, NY (WIII 99.9 FM)

  • Ithaca, NY (WIII 100.3 FM)

  • Burlington, VT (WJKS 104.3 FM)

  • Easton, PA (WEEX 1230 AM)

  • Easton, PA (WTKZ 1320 AM)

  • Finger Lakes, NY (WGVA 1240 AM)

  • Spanish Broadcast (Que Buena 92.7 FM)

Streaming

Upcoming Games

Nov. 13 – vs. Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 20 – vs. Detroit Lions – 1:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 24 – at Dallas Cowboys – 4:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 4 – vs. Washington Commanders – 1:00 p.m. ET

Injuries

Giants – Coming Friday.

Seahawks – Coming Friday.

