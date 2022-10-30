Giants vs. Seahawks Player of the Game: Graham Gano

The New York Giants were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, 27-13.

The loss brings the Giants to 6-2 on the season and they remain in playoff contention. However, it was a disappointing loss where nothing seemed to go right for the team. It was an offensive, defensive, and special teams disaster for Big Blue as they never really got anything going in either department.

However, one player that did his job phenomenally on Sunday was Graham Gano.

Gano made both of his field goals from 31 and 45 yards, respectively. He also made his one extra point on the day.

I have, nor will ever, take @GrahamGano for granted. I hope he retires a Giant whenever he is ready in the future. — Nate (@webby5544) October 30, 2022

Thank the lord Graham Gano is on my football team — MichiganYankees (@MichiganYankees) October 30, 2022

Graham Gano. That's the tweet. — Nate Talks Football (@NateTalksFB) October 30, 2022

This is Gano’s second time winning Giants Wire Player of the Game as he has been great all season.

