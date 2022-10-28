Giants vs. Seahawks: NFL experts make Week 8 picks
The New York Giants (6-1) will visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday afternoon.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point road underdogs but are now 3.5-point underdogs as of this writing.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 8 matchup:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Jeremy Fowler (ESPN)
Seahawks
N/A
Matt Bowen (ESPN)
Seahawks
N/A
Laura Rutledge (ESPN)
Seahawks
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS)
Seahawks
27-20
John Breech (CBS)
Seahawks
34-27
Jared Dubin (CBS)
Seahawks
N/A
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Giants
20-17
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
Seahawks
29-23
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Giants
27-21
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
Seahawks
24-20
The panel was far more lopsided than we expected this week. With the Giants pulling off upset after upset, we anticipated more to take the leap and go with blue. Instead, only two were willing to risk it.
The 8:2 split is a much higher rate than the collective expert picks this week. NFL Pickswatch has 61% of all experts picking the Seahawks in this game (39% pick the Giants). Interestingly the fan split it identical this week and for the first time this season — 61% are also taking the Seahawks.
Giants Wire staff picks will be out on Saturday.
