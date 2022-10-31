Giants vs. Seahawks highlights Week 8
Watch the New York Giants vs. the Seattle Seahawks highlights in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch the New York Giants vs. the Seattle Seahawks highlights in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.
Embarrassing. Frustrating. Unacceptable. The Bears' defense had no answers after letting the Cowboys run all over them in Dallas.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) A.J. Brown hauled in his third touchdown catch - of the first half - and the Eagles' star receiver peered through his tinted visor at two Steelers defenders knocked to the turf because of a slapstick collision on a futile attempt at breaking up the pass. Brown then pointed at each fallen Steeler and mocked them as the Philly crowd roared - and he was hit with a taunting penalty. ''I just said, `One, two, it's not enough,''' Brown said with a laugh.
The Bears scored a third-quarter touchdown to pull within five points of the Cowboys, but Demarcus Lawrence crushed Fields on the ensuing 2-point attempt.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
The Raiders suffered another awful loss Sunday, prompting head coach Josh McDaniels to issue a heartfelt apology to the team's fans.
Christian McCaffrey displayed exactly why San Francisco sent four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for him during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Just one man stands betweenBillBelichickand the record for the most head coaching wins in NFL history.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized Sunday for a ''violent'' skirmish in which Spartans football players appeared to attack Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing to the rival Wolverines. ''I'm extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,'' Stanley said in a statement. ''On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.
The top eight in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll stayed this same, but that will change next week when No. 1 Georgia faces No. 3 Tennessee.
The Panthers tied the game, but couldn't secure the win because of Moore's penalty.
The Jets' pick-six to end the first half was called back because of a bone-headed move.
Necessary first step.
Zach Wilson and the Jets seemed to disagree with a roughing-the-passer penalty that wiped out New York's huge pick-six against Mac Jones and the Patriots.
Listen in as Coy Gibbs addresses Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
An inexcusable act of alleged assault overshadowed Michigan football's first win over Michigan State since 2019.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
This is the kind of hit the NFL has long attempted to legislate out of football.
Several observations from the Eagles' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.