Giants vs. Seahawks highlights Week 8

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) A.J. Brown hauled in his third touchdown catch - of the first half - and the Eagles' star receiver peered through his tinted visor at two Steelers defenders knocked to the turf because of a slapstick collision on a futile attempt at breaking up the pass. Brown then pointed at each fallen Steeler and mocked them as the Philly crowd roared - and he was hit with a taunting penalty. ''I just said, `One, two, it's not enough,''' Brown said with a laugh.