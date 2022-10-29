Giants vs. Seahawks: 3 reasons for optimism in Week 8

The New York Giants (6-1) travel to Seattle, Washington for a Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) this Sunday.

Here are three reasons for optimism entering the game.

Seattle run defense

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Seahawks currently have one of the league’s worst rushing defenses.

In seven games, the Seahawks have allowed five 100-yard rushers. During this span, they have allowed 149.7 yards on the ground, the third-worst in the NFL. Seattle lacks a strong front seven and has struggled to deal with teams that run a read-option offense that allow the quarterback to run. Both Taysom Hill and Kyler Murray reached the 100-yard mark in their respective contests.

This is the perfect situation for the Giants who have the second-best rushing attack in the NFL. Big Blue averages 173.4 rushing yards per game and currently has the second-leading rusher in the NFL (Saquon Barkley). The combination of Barkley and Daniel Jones (third-leading rusher among quarterbacks and coming off of a 107-yard outing) should cause fits for this Seahawks defense.

Defensive strategy

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

With Wink Martindale, New York has one of the most aggressive defenses in the NFL. They have one of the highest blitz rates in the league and attempt to cause contest pressure on quarterbacks relying on the secondary to oftentimes play man-coverage.

This might work out perfectly for the Giants as they try to stop a red-hot Geno Smith. The veteran quarterback has been sacked 16 times this season (10th-most in the NFL) and 10 times in the last three games. If New York can take advantage of this fact and push Smith out of his comfort zone early, they can control this game.

Road warriors

Stu Forster/Getty Images

During this 6-1 start, three of the Giants’ wins have come on the road.

New York is currently undefeated on the road this season and will have the opportunity to continue it this Sunday in Seattle. In each of their past three road wins, Big Blue has come back from fourth-quarter deficits showing their fighting spirit.

This team has the grit and determination to come out on top of the close games and this is what Sunday’s matchup is shaping out to be. If the Giants can continue their road success while facing the Seahawks and their “12th Man” they can go into the Week 9 bye comfortably, as they would have the most wins in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire