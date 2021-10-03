Giants vs. Saints Week 4 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Benton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Giants (0-3) and New Orleans Saints (2-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana in Week 4..

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

New Orleans Saints

  • OL Terron Armstead (elbow)

  • OL Erik McCoy (calf)

  • QB Ian Book

  • WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

  • CB Desmond Trufant

  • DT Montravius Adams

For the Giants, Matt Skura will start at left guard in place of Bredeson — their fourth different starter at the position this season. Meanwhile, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, John Ross and Collin Johnson will all see increased action with Shepard and Slayton out.

Recommended Stories