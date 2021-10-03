Giants vs. Saints Week 4 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (0-3) and New Orleans Saints (2-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana in Week 4..

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)

OL Ben Bredeson (hand)

CB Josh Jackson

CB Sam Beal

DL Raymond Johnson

New Orleans Saints

OL Terron Armstead (elbow)

OL Erik McCoy (calf)

QB Ian Book

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

CB Desmond Trufant

DT Montravius Adams

For the Giants, Matt Skura will start at left guard in place of Bredeson — their fourth different starter at the position this season. Meanwhile, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, John Ross and Collin Johnson will all see increased action with Shepard and Slayton out.