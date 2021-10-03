Giants vs. Saints Week 4 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (0-3) and New Orleans Saints (2-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana in Week 4..
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)
WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
OL Ben Bredeson (hand)
CB Josh Jackson
CB Sam Beal
DL Raymond Johnson
New Orleans Saints
OL Terron Armstead (elbow)
OL Erik McCoy (calf)
QB Ian Book
WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
CB Desmond Trufant
DT Montravius Adams
For the Giants, Matt Skura will start at left guard in place of Bredeson — their fourth different starter at the position this season. Meanwhile, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, John Ross and Collin Johnson will all see increased action with Shepard and Slayton out.