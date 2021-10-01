Giants vs. Saints: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule

Dan Benton
·2 min read
In this article:
The New York Giants (0-3) will square off against the New Orleans Saints (2-1) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday afternoon.

For information on how to watch or listen to the game, read on:

Game information

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints

1:00 p.m. EDT, Sunday, October 3

Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana

Television

Channel: FOX (regional)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Sara Walsh

Referee: Brad Rogers

Radio

  • Sirius Radio (Channel 232 – Saints)

  • Sirius Radio (Channel 390 – Giants)

  • SiriusXM Internet (Channel 822 – Saints)

  • SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants)

  • New York (WFAN 660 AM)

  • New York (WFAN 101.9 FM)

  • Albany, NY (WPYX 106.5 FM)

  • Hartford, CT (WPOP 1410 AM)

  • Hartford, CT (WPOP 100.9 FM)

  • Hartford, CT (WCUS 97.9 FM)

  • Danbury, CT (WLAD 880 AM)

  • Syracuse, NY (WTLA 1200 AM)

  • Syracuse, NY (WTLA 97.7 FM)

  • Corning, NY (WENI 1450 AM)

  • Elmira, NY (WENY1230 AM)

  • Corning, NY (WGMM 98.7 FM)

  • Plattsburgh, NY (WIRY 1340 AM)

  • Rome, NY (WRNY 1350 AM)

  • Utica, NY (WTLB 1310 AM)

  • Utica, NY (WTLB 96.5 FM)

  • Oswego, NY (WSGO 1440 AM)

  • Oswego, NY (WSGO 100.1 FM)

  • Binghamton, NY (WENE 1430 AM)

  • Cortland, NY (WIII 99.9 FM)

  • Ithaca, NY (WIII 100.3 FM)

  • Burlington, VT (WJKS 104.3 FM)

  • Easton, PA (WEEX 1230 AM)

  • Easton, PA (WTKZ 1320 AM)

  • Finger Lakes, NY (WORK 1310 AM)

  • Finger Lakes, NY (WORK 95.5 FM)

  • Spanish Broadcast (Que Buena 92.7 FM)

Streaming

Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Upcoming games

Oct. 10 – at Dallas Cowboys – 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 17 – vs. Los Angeles Rams – 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 24 – vs. Carolina Panthers – 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 1 – at Kansas City Chiefs – 8:15 p.m.

Injuries

Giants – WR Sterling Shepard (out), WR Darius Slayton (out), OL Brad Bredeson (out), DB Keion Crossen (questionable), DB Nate Ebner (questionable), TE Kaden Smith (questionable), LB Tae Crowder (questionable)

Saints – OL Erik McCoy (out), OL Terron Armstead (out)

Social Media

