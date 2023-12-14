Giants vs. Saints: NFL experts make Week 15 picks
The New York Giants (5-8) will visit the New Orleans Saints (6-7) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday afternoon.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5-point road underdogs and it’s only gotten worse since then. As of this writing, the Giants are +6.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 15 matchup.
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Jeremy Fowler (ESPN)
Saints
N/A
Mike Clay (ESPN)
Saints
N/A
Seth Wickersham (ESPN)
Saints
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS)
Saints
21-10
John Breech (CBS)
Saints
23-17
Jordan Dajani (CBS)
Saints
27-17
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Saints
20-17
Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)
Saints
23-20
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Saints
20-17
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
Saints
24-13
A week removed from the entire above panel picking the Green Bay Packers to win, they are doubling down and going with the Saints unanimously.
That comes as a legitimate surprise given that the Giants have shown marked improvement over their past three games, while New Orleans is dealing with in-fighting and are on the verge of mutiny.
Perhaps more surprising than the overwhelming Giants doubt is the belief that the Saints will do what the Packers couldn’t — not just beat Big Blue, but beat them soundly. Multiple above experts believe New Orleans will cover the spread and defeat New York by more than a touchdown.
Other experts and insiders from around the league aren’t nearly as bullish on the Saints but are still picking them to win at a 68 percent clip, according to NFL Pickwatch.
Fans are far more in line with our above panel, picking New Orleans to win at an 80 percent clip.
Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts