Advertisement

Giants vs. Saints: NFL experts make Week 15 picks

Dan Benton
·2 min read

The New York Giants (5-8) will visit the New Orleans Saints (6-7) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5-point road underdogs and it’s only gotten worse since then. As of this writing, the Giants are +6.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 15 matchup.

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Jeremy Fowler (ESPN)

Saints

N/A

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Saints

N/A

Seth Wickersham (ESPN)

Saints

N/A

Pete Prisco (CBS)

Saints

21-10

John Breech (CBS)

Saints

23-17

Jordan Dajani (CBS)

Saints

27-17

Nate Davis (USA TODAY)

Saints

20-17

Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)

Saints

23-20

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Saints

20-17

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)

Saints

24-13

A week removed from the entire above panel picking the Green Bay Packers to win, they are doubling down and going with the Saints unanimously.

That comes as a legitimate surprise given that the Giants have shown marked improvement over their past three games, while New Orleans is dealing with in-fighting and are on the verge of mutiny.

Perhaps more surprising than the overwhelming Giants doubt is the belief that the Saints will do what the Packers couldn’t — not just beat Big Blue, but beat them soundly. Multiple above experts believe New Orleans will cover the spread and defeat New York by more than a touchdown.

Other experts and insiders from around the league aren’t nearly as bullish on the Saints but are still picking them to win at a 68 percent clip, according to NFL Pickwatch.

Fans are far more in line with our above panel, picking New Orleans to win at an 80 percent clip.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire