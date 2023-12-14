Giants vs. Saints: NFL experts make Week 15 picks

The New York Giants (5-8) will visit the New Orleans Saints (6-7) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5-point road underdogs and it’s only gotten worse since then. As of this writing, the Giants are +6.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 15 matchup.

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Jeremy Fowler (ESPN) Saints N/A Mike Clay (ESPN) Saints N/A Seth Wickersham (ESPN) Saints N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Saints 21-10 John Breech (CBS) Saints 23-17 Jordan Dajani (CBS) Saints 27-17 Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Saints 20-17 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Saints 23-20 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Saints 20-17 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Saints 24-13

A week removed from the entire above panel picking the Green Bay Packers to win, they are doubling down and going with the Saints unanimously.

That comes as a legitimate surprise given that the Giants have shown marked improvement over their past three games, while New Orleans is dealing with in-fighting and are on the verge of mutiny.

Perhaps more surprising than the overwhelming Giants doubt is the belief that the Saints will do what the Packers couldn’t — not just beat Big Blue, but beat them soundly. Multiple above experts believe New Orleans will cover the spread and defeat New York by more than a touchdown.

Other experts and insiders from around the league aren’t nearly as bullish on the Saints but are still picking them to win at a 68 percent clip, according to NFL Pickwatch.

Fans are far more in line with our above panel, picking New Orleans to win at an 80 percent clip.

