Giants vs. Saints: 4 biggest storylines for Week 4

The New York Giants (0-3) head down to New Orleans to face the Saints (2-1) in a matchup of NFC hopefuls this Sunday afternoon.

Here are four storylines to follow in Week 4.

Giants are banged up

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Giants will be without three starters on offense Sunday: guard Ben Bredeson (hand) and wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, who both have strained hamstrings.

On defense, inside linebacker Blake Martinez (torn ACL) was placed on IR this week. His replacement calling the defensive signals, Tae Crowder, was limited this week with a hamstring and is listed as questionable.

Special teamers Nate Ebner (quad) and Keion Crossen (elbow) are also questionable.

This will be the Saints' home opener

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have been on the road since the beginning of the season. Their home opener versus Green Bay in Week 1 was moved to Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ida.

They were scheduled to be on the road the last two weeks — in Carolina and New England — so this Week 4 game against the Giants will serve as their home opener and the fans are champing at the bit.

The Giants last won in the Superdome in 1993.

The Giants are under the gun

Rob Carr/Getty Images

An 0-4 start after an optimistic offseason and draft would be as disastrous as it gets for the Giants. With general manager Dave Gettleman on a fairly short leash already, the vultures will be circling.

A loss would put the Giants at long odds to qualify for the postseason, an achievement they felt was within their grasp this year.

A loss would also drop them to 6-13 under Joe Judge and send them heading towards a 3-4 win season which would also put Judge’s job — or at least some of his coaches jobs — in jeopardy.

More offensive line woes

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Story continues

The Giants continue their offensive line merry-go-round with more shuffling this week. Guard Ben Bredeson will miss this game with a hand injury and will likely be replaced by another recent free agent pickup in Matt Skura.

The offense is trying to establish itself and the line hasn’t been able to get any traction at all this season because of the injuries.

1

1