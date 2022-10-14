Giants vs. Ravens: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule

The New York Giants (4-1) will square off against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

For information on how to watch or listen to the game, read on.

Game Information

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens

1:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 16

MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

Television

Channel: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Referee: Clay Martin

Radio

Sirius Radio (Channel 232 – Giants)

Sirius Radio (Channel 390 – Ravens)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 802 – Ravens)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants)

New York (WFAN 660 AM)

New York (WFAN 101.9 FM)

Albany, NY (WPYX 106.5 FM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 1410 AM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 100.9 FM)

Hartford, CT (WCUS 97.9 FM)

Danbury, CT (WLAD 880 AM)

Syracuse, NY (WTLA 1200 AM)

Syracuse, NY (WTLA 97.7 FM)

Corning, NY (WENI 1450 AM)

Elmira, NY (WENY1230 AM)

Corning, NY (WGMM 98.7 FM)

Plattsburgh, NY (WIRY 1340 AM)

Rome, NY (WRNY 1350 AM)

Utica, NY (WTLB 1310 AM)

Utica, NY (WTLB 96.5 FM)

Oswego, NY (WSGO 1440 AM)

Oswego, NY (WSGO 100.1 FM)

Binghamton, NY (WENE 1430 AM)

Cortland, NY (WIII 99.9 FM)

Ithaca, NY (WIII 100.3 FM)

Burlington, VT (WJKS 104.3 FM)

Easton, PA (WEEX 1230 AM)

Easton, PA (WTKZ 1320 AM)

Finger Lakes, NY (WGVA 1240 AM)

Spanish Broadcast (Que Buena 92.7 FM)

Streaming

Upcoming Games

Oct. 23 – at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 p.m. ET

Oct. 30 – at Seattle Seahawks – 4:25 p.m. ET

Nov. 13 – vs. Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 20 – vs. Detroit Lions – 1:00 p.m. ET

Injuries

Giants – Coming Friday.

Ravens – Coming Friday.

Social Media

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire