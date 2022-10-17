Giants vs. Ravens: Statistics, numbers and broken records

The New York Giants rallied once again on Sunday, coming back from two scores down to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, 24-20, at MetLife Stadium.

The improbable winning streak now has the Giants at 5-1 on the season and competing for the NFC East crown.

Here’s a glance at what interesting stats, numbers and broken records were birthed from the Week 6 win over the Ravens.

With the win, the Giants have exceeded their win total from 2021.

The Giants have now won three straight games, their biggest winning streak since 2020.

The Giants have won their first five games against non-divisional opponents for the first time in franchise history.

The Giants have won three games this season in which they faced 10-point (or more) second half deficits. They are just the fourth team in NFL history to record three such wins over their first six games of the season.

The three comeback wins of 10 points or more are tied for the most in a single season in franchise history.

The win was the first in which the Giants overcame a 10-point deficit with 7:00 or less remaining in the fourth quarter since 2011.

Daniel Jones is the NFL’s first quarterback to beat former league MVPs in back-to-back weeks since 2016 (Sam Bradford).

Jones has completed 70% or more of his passes in three games this season, matching the total from his first three NFL seasons combined.

Kayvon Thibodeaux recorded his first career sack.

Wan’Dale Robinson recorded his first career touchdown reception.

Dexter Lawrence has recorded a sack in three straight games (a career-best) and has 4.0 sacks on the season, tying a career-high.

Kenyan Drake had two runs of 30-plus yards, the Giants’ first opponent with two or more 30-plus yard runs since Michael Vick in 2010.

Lamar Jackson had gone 12-0 against NFC teams entering Sunday. The Giants are his first-ever loss to an NFC team.

Brian Daboll lost his first challenge as an NFL head coach.

