Giants vs. Ravens Player of the Game: Daniel Jones

The New York Giants defeated the Baltimore Ravens in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

This was an amazing effort from New York as they came into the contest as heavy underdogs due to the talent deficiencies and the crazy amount of injuries the Giants have endured.

However, the Giants stayed in the game throughout and kept it within striking distance. They made a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback, which included two phenomenal turnover-causing plays from the defense. The highlight of the game though was clearly the amazing quarterback play.

For the second week in a row, Daniel Jones was the Giants Wire Player of the Game. He orchestrated a controlled script against a defense with some of the most talented defensive backs in the NFL. The fourth-year quarterback made back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdown drives to put the Giants up by four late in the game.

This is Jones’ fourth game-winning drive of the season and arguably his best performance of the season. The Duke product completed 19 of 27 passes (five drops) for 173 yards and a season-high two touchdowns.

These big wins and solid performances from the quarterback should go a long way in terms of extending his tenure with New York.

Daniel Jones to Wan’Dale Robinson for his FIRST NFL Touchdown!!! pic.twitter.com/6OOJBPEF0o — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 16, 2022

Daniel Jones outplaying Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers in consecutive weeks pic.twitter.com/23mRmv1q3l — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 16, 2022

Daniel Jones to Daniel Bellinger for a Giants touchdown!!! pic.twitter.com/JxDewDybhZ — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 16, 2022

Saquon Barkley & Daniel Jones Back On The Giants In 2023 pic.twitter.com/v4xQNw09zt — 𝘑𝘢𝘺𝘘𝘶𝘢𝘥𝘴🥷🏿🖤 (@DimesJayy) October 11, 2022

