Giants vs. Rams Week 6 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (1-4) and Los Angeles Rams (4-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 6.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
RB Saquon Barkley (knee)
WR Kenny Golladay (knee)
WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
OL Ben Bredeson (hand)
CB Josh Jackson
LB Quincy Roche
Los Angeles Rams
QB Bryce Perkins
LB Chris Garrett
OT Tremayne Anchrum
NT Bobby Brown
TE Brycen Hopkins
OT Alaric Jackson
For the Giants, Devontae Booker will serve as the starting running back in place of Barkley, while wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard start in place of Golladay and Slayton.