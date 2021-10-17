Giants vs. Rams Week 6 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

Dan Benton
·1 min read
In this article:
The New York Giants (1-4) and Los Angeles Rams (4-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 6.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

Los Angeles Rams

  • QB Bryce Perkins

  • LB Chris Garrett

  • OT Tremayne Anchrum

  • NT Bobby Brown

  • TE Brycen Hopkins

  • OT Alaric Jackson

For the Giants, Devontae Booker will serve as the starting running back in place of Barkley, while wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard start in place of Golladay and Slayton.

