Giants vs. Rams: NFL experts make Week 4 picks

The New York Giants (0-3) will visit the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday afternoon in a game that appears very one-sided on paper.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 12.5-point road underdogs and that line has only gotten worse, resting at +13.5 as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 4 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Mina Kimes (ESPN) Rams N/A Matt Bowen (ESPN) Rams N/A Dan Graziano (ESPN) Rams N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Rams 36-17 Jason La Canfora (CBS) Rams N/A Ryan Wilson (CBS) Rams N/A Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Rams 30-13 Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Rams 35-10 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Rams 35-17 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Rams 31-10

Well then… Is anyone actually surprised that no one — literally no one — is picking the Giants to upset the Rams?

Not only are all experts and pundits firmly on the Los Angeles bandwagon in this one, everyone expects a complete blowout. In fact, the closest score prediction on the table above has the Giants losing by 17 points.

If this isn’t a sign of the times, I don’t know what is.

Related