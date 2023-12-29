Giants vs. Rams: 3 reasons for optimism in Week 17

After being eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16, the New York Giants will turn the page to their final two games of the season, starting with a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium this Sunday.

The Rams come in as winners of five of their last six games and opened up as 6.5-point road favorites (currently at -5.5).

The Giants have dropped two straight games after a three-game winning streak behind Tommy DeVito. However, following the halftime switch to Tyrod Taylor against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, head coach Brian Daboll has decided to roll with Taylor going forward.

Here are three reasons for optimism in Week 17.

A spark provided by Tyrod Taylor

At halftime of the Giants’ Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Brian Daboll decided the team needed a spark and decided to make a switch to Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

Taylor did just that, as the team scored 22 points in the second half, making the game much closer than many expected.

Because of his second-half performance, Taylor will get the nod again.

The offense looked much more functional with Taylor under center and with Taylor set to become a free agent this offseason, he will be looking to make the best of this opportunity in front of him.

Giants defense continues to force turnovers

In Week 16, the Giants forced two turnovers against the Eagles including a pick-6 by cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

The Giants now have multiple takeaways in four of the last five games and they will need to force some more turnovers if they are going to keep pace in this one.

Back home at MetLife stadium

Although the Giants have dropped two straight games, both of those games were on the road.

The Giants are currently on a two-game winning streak at MetLife Stadium, including one of their more impressive wins of the season against the Green Bay Packers.

The Giants will hope to continue that trend in Week 17 as they aim to end the season on a high note.

