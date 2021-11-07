Giants vs. Raiders Week 9 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (2-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 9.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
RB Saquon Barkley (knee)
RB Gary Brightwell (COVID-19 protocols)
DB Nate Ebner (ankle)
LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle)
WR Sterling Shepard (quad)
LB Oshane Ximines
Las Vegas Raiders
OT Jackson Barton
RB Peyton Barber
CB Amik Robertson
DE Malcolm Koonce
NT Damion Square
For the Giants, Devontae Booker will again start in place of Saquon Barkley and promises to receive a significant amount of touches. Meanwhile, Kenny Golladay will return as WR1 and Kadarius Toney (likely) as WR2.