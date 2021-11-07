Giants vs. Raiders Week 9 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (2-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 9.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

OT Jackson Barton

RB Peyton Barber

CB Amik Robertson

DE Malcolm Koonce

NT Damion Square

For the Giants, Devontae Booker will again start in place of Saquon Barkley and promises to receive a significant amount of touches. Meanwhile, Kenny Golladay will return as WR1 and Kadarius Toney (likely) as WR2.