Giants vs. Raiders preview Week 9
Here's everything you need to know when the New York Giants play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Raiders are moving on from Josh McDaniels.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to react to Fitz' beloved Raiders firing head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler. Charles and Jori break down how this came to happen and what the future of the Raiders could look like. Later, the trio go behind the scenes of the NFL trade deadline and break down the biggest moves. The group analyze what went into the Commanders trading both Montez Sweat and Chase Young (and what they could add to their new teams), Kirk Cousins' disastrous injury and what Josh Dobbs could bring to the Vikings, why the Seahawks trading for Leonard Williams makes too much sense, the Bills' trade for Rasul Douglas and why Brian Burns ended up staying put in Carolina.
The Raiders haven't appeared willing to trade Davante Adams but they should consider it. Meanwhile, the Steelers don’t care about style points and it’s about time we (I) accept what this team is.
The Chiefs continued to impose their will on the rest of the AFC West.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant takeaways and analysis from an interesting Week 7 slate of NFL games. Fitz and Frank kick things off by reacting to some of the more interesting results from Sunday, including the Eagles knocking off the Dolphins as we now have to wonder if the Dolphins can beat a good team. The Ravens offense finally clicked as they steamrolled a hyped-up Lions team, Deshaun Watson was oddly held out of a close game in Indianapolis as the Browns beat the Colts without his help, and the Bills suffered yet another devastating loss, this time at the hands of the Patriots and Bill Belichick, who proved why he is still one of the greatest coaches ever. Fitz and Frank move on to discussing the rest of Sunday's games one by one as they debate over the Raiders' meltdown, how much to trust the Seahawks, Jordan Love's unceremonious fall back to Earth, whether or not we're overrating Justin Herbert and much more.
Tyson Bagent is likely to start again against the Chargers after leading the Bears to a 30-12 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
The "hip-drop tackle" is squarely in the NFL's crosshairs as the league continues its effort to make the game safer for its players.
Las Vegas released Jones on Sept. 30 following an arrest for the same charge.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said there's no timeline for Justin Fields return. It'll depend on his grip strength moving forward.
The entire Carlson crew flew to Las Vegas on Monday night for the Raiders' game against the Packers — which finally pit Daniel and Anders against each other.
A win on Sunday by a playoff driver equals a ticket to the championship race at Phoenix.
Mac Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 3.
Commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledges Dearica Hamby's discrimination complaint, and Sabrina Ionescu's busy weekend in Las Vegas.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' on the pod with Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don providing one stat you need to know for every team heading into Week 5. The two also provide a full fantasy preview for Thursday Night Football.