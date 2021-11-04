Giants vs. Raiders: NFL experts make Week 9 picks

The New York Giants (2-6) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3.5-point home underdogs but that spread has dipped a bit to +2.5 as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 9 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Laura Rutledge (ESPN) Raiders N/A Matt Bowen (ESPN) Raiders N/A Emmanuel Acho (ESPN) Raiders N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Giants 23-20 Jared Dubin (CBS) Raiders N/A Ryan Wilson (CBS) Giants N/A Nate Davis (USA TODAY) N/A N/A Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) N/A N/A Bill Bender (Sporting News) Raiders 27-22 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Raiders 30-20

There were fewer experts picking the Giants outside of the above panel than in it but not by much. The Raiders seem to be betting favorites, which falls in line with the Tipico odds.

Those who have the Raiders winning, see it as a more spread-out game. Five points being the lowest margin of victory for Las Vegas, and 10 points being the highest. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports sees the Giants coming out with a three-point upset.