Giants vs. Raiders highlights Week 9
Watch the New York Giants vs. the Las Vegas Raiders highlights from Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Raiders played their best game in a long time on Sunday.
Daniel Jones suffered another injury on Sunday.
Josh McDaniels reportedly couldn't let anyone imply that the Patriots were ever anything less than stellar, even when his Raiders job was in serious jeopardy.
Patrick Mahomes is looking to bounce back after a poor performance in Week 8.
Sometimes the right move isn't the cheap move.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
An old Michigan nemesis helped set a unique precedent involving Roger Goodell showing solidarity with an NCAA ruling and punishment.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
Davante Adams was clearly upset on the sideline late in Monday's loss.
The New York Jets attempted to find help for QB Zach Wilson and opposite WR Garrett Wilson.
The Raiders haven't appeared willing to trade Davante Adams but they should consider it. Meanwhile, the Steelers don’t care about style points and it’s about time we (I) accept what this team is.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Chiefs continued to impose their will on the rest of the AFC West.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant takeaways and analysis from an interesting Week 7 slate of NFL games. Fitz and Frank kick things off by reacting to some of the more interesting results from Sunday, including the Eagles knocking off the Dolphins as we now have to wonder if the Dolphins can beat a good team. The Ravens offense finally clicked as they steamrolled a hyped-up Lions team, Deshaun Watson was oddly held out of a close game in Indianapolis as the Browns beat the Colts without his help, and the Bills suffered yet another devastating loss, this time at the hands of the Patriots and Bill Belichick, who proved why he is still one of the greatest coaches ever. Fitz and Frank move on to discussing the rest of Sunday's games one by one as they debate over the Raiders' meltdown, how much to trust the Seahawks, Jordan Love's unceremonious fall back to Earth, whether or not we're overrating Justin Herbert and much more.
Las Vegas released Jones on Sept. 30 following an arrest for the same charge.
The Raiders receiver didn't come to Las Vegas to be a decoy. Believes a player of his caliber needs to more involved.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.