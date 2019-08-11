Giants vs. Phillies lineups: Conner Menez makes third career start

After being swept by the Nationals earlier in the week, the Giants have a chance at a series win as they host the Phillies in Sunday's finale.

The Giants will send Conner Menez to the mound, as the 24-year-old makes his third career MLB start. Menez is 0-1 in 2019 with 10 strikeouts in 11 innings.

The Phillies will send Jake Arrieta to the mound against the Giants for the second time this month. On Aug. 1, Arrieta allowed just two runs on four hits but was pulled after the fourth inning as the Phillies crushed the Giants 10-2. Arrieta is 5-2 with a 2.73 ERA against the Giants in his career.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., and you can watch the game on ESPN or streaming on the Watch ESPN app.

Here are the full lineups for both teams:

Philadelphia Phillies (60-57)

RF Bryce Harper

1B Rhys Hoskins

SS Jean Segura

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Scott Kingery

LF Sean Rodriguez

2B Cesar Hernandez

P Jake Arrieta (8-8, 4.81 ERA)

CF Roman Quinn



















San Francisco Giants (58-60)

1B Brandon Belt

LF Mike Yastrzemski

3B Evan Longoria

C Steven Vogt

2B Scooter Gennett

CF Kevin Pillar

SS Brandon Crawford

RF Austin Slater

P Connor Menez (0-1, 5.73 ERA)



















