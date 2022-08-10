Giants vs. Patriots: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule

In this article:

Game Information

New York Giants at New England Patriots

7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 11

Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts

Television

Channel: NBC4 (regional), NFL Network

Announcers: Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Bruce Beck and Howard Cross

Referee: N/A

Radio

Sirius Radio (Channel 88 – Patriots)

Sirius Radio (Channel 380 – Giants)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 821 – Patriots)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants)

New York (WFAN 660 AM)

New York (WFAN 101.9 FM)

Albany, NY (WPYX 106.5 FM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 1410 AM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 100.9 FM)

Hartford, CT (WCUS 97.9 FM)

Danbury, CT (WLAD 880 AM)

Syracuse, NY (WTLA 1200 AM)

Syracuse, NY (WTLA 97.7 FM)

Corning, NY (WENI 1450 AM)

Elmira, NY (WENY1230 AM)

Corning, NY (WGMM 98.7 FM)

Plattsburgh, NY (WIRY 1340 AM)

Rome, NY (WRNY 1350 AM)

Utica, NY (WTLB 1310 AM)

Utica, NY (WTLB 96.5 FM)

Oswego, NY (WSGO 1440 AM)

Oswego, NY (WSGO 100.1 FM)

Binghamton, NY (WENE 1430 AM)

Cortland, NY (WIII 99.9 FM)

Ithaca, NY (WIII 100.3 FM)

Burlington, VT (WJKS 104.3 FM)

Easton, PA (WEEX 1230 AM)

Easton, PA (WTKZ 1320 AM)

Finger Lakes, NY (WGVA 1240 AM)

Spanish Broadcast (Que Buena 92.7 FM)

Streaming

Upcoming Games

Aug. 21 – vs. Cincinnati Bengals – 7:00 p.m. ET

Aug. 28 – at New York Jets – 1:00 p.m. ET

Injuries

Giants – No preseason injury reports.

Patriots – No preseason injury reports.

