Giants vs. Patriots: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule

Dan Benton
·2 min read
In this article:
The New York Giants (0-0) will square off against the New England Patriots (0-0) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Thursday night.

For information on how to watch or listen to the game, read on.

Game Information

New York Giants at New England Patriots

7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 11

Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts

Television

Channel: NBC4 (regional), NFL Network

Announcers: Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Bruce Beck and Howard Cross

Referee: N/A

Radio

  • Sirius Radio (Channel 88 – Patriots)

  • Sirius Radio (Channel 380 – Giants)

  • SiriusXM Internet (Channel 821 – Patriots)

  • SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants)

  • New York (WFAN 660 AM)

  • New York (WFAN 101.9 FM)

  • Albany, NY (WPYX 106.5 FM)

  • Hartford, CT (WPOP 1410 AM)

  • Hartford, CT (WPOP 100.9 FM)

  • Hartford, CT (WCUS 97.9 FM)

  • Danbury, CT (WLAD 880 AM)

  • Syracuse, NY (WTLA 1200 AM)

  • Syracuse, NY (WTLA 97.7 FM)

  • Corning, NY (WENI 1450 AM)

  • Elmira, NY (WENY1230 AM)

  • Corning, NY (WGMM 98.7 FM)

  • Plattsburgh, NY (WIRY 1340 AM)

  • Rome, NY (WRNY 1350 AM)

  • Utica, NY (WTLB 1310 AM)

  • Utica, NY (WTLB 96.5 FM)

  • Oswego, NY (WSGO 1440 AM)

  • Oswego, NY (WSGO 100.1 FM)

  • Binghamton, NY (WENE 1430 AM)

  • Cortland, NY (WIII 99.9 FM)

  • Ithaca, NY (WIII 100.3 FM)

  • Burlington, VT (WJKS 104.3 FM)

  • Easton, PA (WEEX 1230 AM)

  • Easton, PA (WTKZ 1320 AM)

  • Finger Lakes, NY (WGVA 1240 AM)

  • Spanish Broadcast (Que Buena 92.7 FM)

Streaming

Upcoming Games

Aug. 21 – vs. Cincinnati Bengals – 7:00 p.m. ET

Aug. 28 – at New York Jets – 1:00 p.m. ET

Injuries

Giants – No preseason injury reports.

Patriots – No preseason injury reports.

1

1

