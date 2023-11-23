Giants vs. Patriots: NFL experts make Week 12 picks

The New York Giants (3-8) will host the New England Patriots (2-8) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3.5-point home underdogs and that’s exactly where the spread remains as of this writing after briefly dipping to +3.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 12 matchup.

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Dan Graziano (ESPN) Giants N/A Matt Bowen (ESPN) Patriots N/A Seth Wickersham (ESPN) Patriots N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Patriots 21-17 John Breech (CBS) Patriots 20-13 Jordan Dajani (CBS) N/A N/A Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Patriots 20-13 Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Patriots 16-10 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Patriots 21-20 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Patriots 20-10

There is an overwhelming confidence in the Patriots this Sunday and that comes as somewhat of a surprise. We expected the above panel to be more mixed this week but the vast majority have New England coming away victorious.

While that’s a bit of a shock, the low-score predictions are not. The Giants and Patriots are the two lowest-scoring teams in the league and most anticipate that trend will continue.

Outside of this 10-person panel, the game predictions are slightly more varied. Other NFL experts and analysts predict New England to win at a 63 percent clip, according to NFL Pickwatch.

Fans share similar sentiments and have the Patriots winning with 59 percent of the picks.

