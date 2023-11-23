Giants vs. Patriots: NFL experts make Week 12 picks
The New York Giants (3-8) will host the New England Patriots (2-8) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3.5-point home underdogs and that’s exactly where the spread remains as of this writing after briefly dipping to +3.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 12 matchup.
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Dan Graziano (ESPN)
Giants
N/A
Matt Bowen (ESPN)
Patriots
N/A
Seth Wickersham (ESPN)
Patriots
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS)
Patriots
21-17
John Breech (CBS)
Patriots
20-13
Jordan Dajani (CBS)
N/A
N/A
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Patriots
20-13
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
Patriots
16-10
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Patriots
21-20
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
Patriots
20-10
There is an overwhelming confidence in the Patriots this Sunday and that comes as somewhat of a surprise. We expected the above panel to be more mixed this week but the vast majority have New England coming away victorious.
While that’s a bit of a shock, the low-score predictions are not. The Giants and Patriots are the two lowest-scoring teams in the league and most anticipate that trend will continue.
Outside of this 10-person panel, the game predictions are slightly more varied. Other NFL experts and analysts predict New England to win at a 63 percent clip, according to NFL Pickwatch.
Fans share similar sentiments and have the Patriots winning with 59 percent of the picks.