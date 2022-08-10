Giants vs. Patriots: 5 things to watch

The New York Giants head up to Foxborough this Thursday night to open the 2022 preseason against the New England Patriots.

Although the preseason is largely considered a waste of time by many seeking answers and insight, this year could be different as the Giants embark on a new era.

Here are five things to watch in Week 1 of the preseason.

Culture Change

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Daboll makes his debut as head coach. He is the fifth man to hold the job since Tom Coughlin’s departure after there 2015 season.

Daboll is said to be a breath of fresh air, a player’s coach. So far the team is responding well to his style. On Thursday, we’ll see how well that translates on the sidelines and on the field.

Daboll has never been a head coach but has five Super Bowl rings and a college national championship to his credit. He knows how to win. Can he get this dead-as-a-doornail franchise to win again is the question.

Quarterback

Elsa/Getty Images

If Daniel Jones plays, it likely won’t be for long. When he’s in there, he’ll be heavily scrutinized by pundits and fans. After three years of inconsistent play, Giant fans are thirsting for some kind of progress.

Jones is in another new offense and playing under his fourth coordinator in four years in Mike Kafka. He needs time to acclimate, so it makes no sense to dry dock him for this game. He needs reps.

If nothing else, we’ll get a good look at the backups — veteran Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb. Unlike in years past, the Giant will have some depth at quarterback should Jones falter or get injured.

Saquon Barkley

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley is entering his fifth and possibly final season with the Giants. After three seasons ruined by injuries, he’s healthy and ready to resume his quest for a gold jacket.

Whether he’ll see much action in New England is still unknown, but if he does, we want to see how he is deployed and if he has that old burst that made him so special.

Offensive line

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Giants general manager Joe Schoen did a nice job revamping the line this offseason. The addition of veterans Jon Feliciano and Mark Glowinski are seen as upgrades and with the returning left tackle and guard — Andrew Thomas and Shane Lemieux — they have a decent core to work with.

Evan Neal, one of the Giants’ two first round picks this year, is the right tackle and everyone is eager to see the massive rookie manhandling defenders in the name of the Giants.

They still need a lot of reps as a unit however, so it would make sense they get those on Thursday night.

Other stuff

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The rookies, specifically Neal and top pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, will be on display in this game and Giant fans have been waiting months to finally see them.

Second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson and last year’s top pick, Kadarius Toney (who may not play), will also be the subject of much focus at wide receiver.

We will be zoning in on two rookies in particular: tight end Daniel Bellinger and linebacker Darrian Beavers. We think Schoen hit two homers with these young men and secret is about to get our.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire