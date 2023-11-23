Giants vs. Patriots: 3 best player prop bets for Week 12

The New York Giants (3-8) play host to the New England Patriots (2-8) at MetLife Stadium this Sunday.

There’s not a lot of meat on the bone for gamblers to pick from here as this is a matchup between the two lowest-scoring teams in the NFL through the first 11 weeks.

Here are three prop bets, per BetMGM that could pay off since money is still money.

Tommy DeVito OVER 1.5 touchdown passes

Two things are true coming into this game…

137.7 PR according to Elias Sports Bureau, was the highest rating by a rookie free agent quarterback with 15+ attempts in common draft era (1967)

DeVito is the first undrafted rookie quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in his first two starts in the common draft era. — Marjorie Simmonds (@Marjorieblu4u) November 21, 2023

Rookie starters are a combined 6-24 with 25 touchdown passes, 44 interceptions, and an ugly 64 quarterback rating against Patriots head coach Bill Belichick since 2000.

So, which will it be? The Pats are only allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game this season, so it looks like DeVito is up against it.

At present time, the odds for this prop were not yet listed, but the UNDER is not likely going to yield much. The OVER on this could net you a nice return, not to mention add to DeVito’s local legacy.

Both teams to score 20 or more points (+425)

There is no logic to the NFL this season. The Patriots are averaging just 14.1 points per game which is only higher than the Giants’ 13.5 PPG this season.

Sounds like a slogfest headed for an UNDER (the O/U is 33.5), but that is where fans have to think outside the box. This game could end up being a more entertaining game than predicted only because there is no rhyme or reason to the NFL this year.

A $100 wager will net you $425. Put your contrarian hat on and roll the dice for once.

Giants win by 1-6 points (+375)

The Patriots are favored by 3.5 points and many are wondering why. They have only covered the spread twice this season — in their two wins — and have been favored just three times.

The Giants have only allowed a total of 20 points in their last two home games and the Pats have only scored over 17 points twice this season.

All the Giants have to do here is win by less than a touchdown. Sounds easy, right?

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire