Giants vs. Panthers: Statistics, numbers and broken records

The New York Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers, 19-16, on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. It improved their record to 2-0 on the season and has them sitting in first place in the NFC East — at least for now.

There’s a lot the Giants need to clean up, especially with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town, but there are increasing reasons for optimism.

Here’s a glance at what interesting stats, numbers and broken records were birthed from the Week 2 win over the Panthers.

With the win, the Giants start 2-0 for the first time since 2016. They had started 0-2 in each of the previous five seasons.

The Giants won their home opener for the first time since 2016 — six years later to the day.

New York and Carolina were tied at both halftime and after three quarters, which hasn’t happened in a Giants game since 2017.

Graham Gano connected on two 50-plus yard field goals on Sunday, extending his franchise record to 14 50-plus yard field goals.

Daniel Bellinger scored his first career touchdown and became the Giants’ first rookie tight end to score a touchdown since 2019 (Kaden Smith).

On his first career play, rookie safety Dane Belton recovered a fumble.

The Giants last recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff in 2009.

Darnay Holmes recorded his first career forced fumble.

Julian Love recorded his first full career sack.

Cor’Dale Flott made his first career start.

Tanner Hudson recorded his first (and second) receptions as a member of the Giants.

Justin Layne and Antonio Williams made their Giants debuts.

