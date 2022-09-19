Giants vs. Panthers: Statistics, numbers and broken records

Dan Benton
The New York Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers, 19-16, on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. It improved their record to 2-0 on the season and has them sitting in first place in the NFC East — at least for now.

There’s a lot the Giants need to clean up, especially with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town, but there are increasing reasons for optimism.

Here’s a glance at what interesting stats, numbers and broken records were birthed from the Week 2 win over the Panthers.

  • With the win, the Giants start 2-0 for the first time since 2016. They had started 0-2 in each of the previous five seasons.

  • The Giants won their home opener for the first time since 2016 — six years later to the day.

  • New York and Carolina were tied at both halftime and after three quarters, which hasn’t happened in a Giants game since 2017.

  • Graham Gano connected on two 50-plus yard field goals on Sunday, extending his franchise record to 14 50-plus yard field goals.

  • Daniel Bellinger scored his first career touchdown and became the Giants’ first rookie tight end to score a touchdown since 2019 (Kaden Smith).

  • On his first career play, rookie safety Dane Belton recovered a fumble.

  • The Giants last recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff in 2009.

  • Darnay Holmes recorded his first career forced fumble.

  • Julian Love recorded his first full career sack.

  • Cor’Dale Flott made his first career start.

  • Tanner Hudson recorded his first (and second) receptions as a member of the Giants.

  • Justin Layne and Antonio Williams made their Giants debuts.

