Giants vs. Panthers: 5 biggest storylines for Week 2

The New York Giants (1-0) host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium this Sunday afternoon in Big Blue’ 2022 regular season home opener.

Here are five top storylines we are following.

What's at stake?

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The Giants won their season opener last week in Tennessee, 21-20, against the Titans. It was their first win in Week 1 since 2016, which is also their only winning season over the last nine.

They try to go 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and for only the second time since 2009. A win on Sunday will certainly go a long way in helping change the losing narrative, which has permeated the organization the past decade.

Injuries: Who won't play?

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Cornerbacks Nick McCloud (hamstring), Jason Pinnock (shoulder) and Aaron Robinson (appendicitis) are out this week. Rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) is also out.

Linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), the Giants’ top two outside pass rush threats, are doubtful to play for the second straight week.

Can Saquon keep it up?

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Saquon Barkley came out of the gate roaring last week, leading the Giants to victory scoring a touchdowns and also the game-winning two-point conversion.

He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading all NFL running backs with 164 rushing yards and 194 total yards from scrimmage while being on the field for 83 percent of the Giants’ offensive plays.

The question is: Can he keep this up? Is he really back to his rookie form?

Or, dare we ask: Is he better than ever?

Defending the pass

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are missing their top pass rushers and are thin in the secondary due to injury. Carolina’s offense is just getting their sea legs under new quarterback Baker Mayfield.

In their season opener, a disputed 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns at home last Sunday, Mayfield went 16-for-27 through the air for 235 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a score.

Story continues

His top receiver, D.J. Moore, was held in check (three receptions, 43 yards with one rush for seven yards) but the No. 2, Robbie Anderson, stepped up with five grabs for 102 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants’ depleted secondary could be in for a long day if Mayfield gets in a groove.

What's the plan for Toney?

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Giants keep telling us that there is nothing really wrong with second-year wideout Kadarius Toney other than he needs to get up to speed in the offense.

Toney has not practiced consistently and is slowly being worked into the offense. Last week, he was not targeted in the passing game but did get two touches in the running game, one which appeared to be some sort of pass option play.

He wisely did not attempt the pass but it is clear the coaches are devising some type of role for him. We were hoping this week we’d finally see what that is but head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Toney had some type of ‘setback’ to his hamstring this week, so that’s unlikely to happen.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire