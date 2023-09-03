Giants vs. Padres Highlights

Stacked with talent and solid on paper, the 2023 Padres have a 1.3% chance of reaching the postseason.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Shifting MVP odds created the perfect stage for Acuña to make a statement.
UCF referenced calling in the National Guard during its 56-6 win over Kent State on Saturday, and later deleted the post.
Red Bull has won all 14 races so far in 2023.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Do you believe?
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
On Sept. 1, the Braves have a 28% chance of winning the World Series. What can that tell us about the season's final month?
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
Rosas, 18, returns to take on Terrence Mitchell on Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena on the Noche UFC card to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.
We're heading into the busiest fantasy football draft stretch of the year. Scott Pianowski has some advice to make sure you're ready.