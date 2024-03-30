Giants vs. Padres Highlights
Matt Chapman and the Giants take on Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres on March 29, 2024
San Diego still feels the sting of missing the playoffs with one of the highest payrolls in the sport last year. This season, we’ll see if the team knows how to respond to failure.
Matt Chapman won his fourth career Gold Glove Award with the Blue Jays last season, before he hit free agency.
The Giants gained impact and star power with Jung-Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, and they could still add Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell to the rotation.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
Aziaha James scored all but four of her 29 points in the second half to lift NC State to its second Elite Eight appearance in the last three seasons on Friday night.
Fans of receiver-needy teams will likely be happy this April. Here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Nate Tice's 10 best after the presumptive first WR off the board.
Indiana cut a 22-point South Carolina lead to two points.
The last remaining perfect entry in Yahoo's women's bracket challenge was eliminated with Oregon State's 70-65 win over Notre Dame.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going Thursday.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
The Gamecocks are looking dominant, but coach Dawn Staley wasn't exactly oozing with confidence after the SEC tournament.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Porter has not addressed the situation and missed the Raptors' last three games due to "personal reasons."
With 26 of 30 teams in action Thursday, our experts make their predictions for the season.